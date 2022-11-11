SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the high road, regardless of the path others choose. Don’t limit what you can do by making unrealistic promises to someone who doesn’t appreciate you. Keep your eye on your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend time with someone who has been there for you. Listen to grievances and offer solutions. Hands-on help will be appreciated, and the rewards will be better than anticipated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will brighten your day. Change your routine and engage in something that offers a different perspective on life, love and happiness. Help a cause that concerns you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Push forward and don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Refuse to let anyone ruin your day or stand in your way. Concentrate on what pleases you and encourages you to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Sidestep someone’s drama by focusing on yourself and getting involved in a pursuit that makes you feel good. Romance is on the rise. Now’s the time for low-key productivity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your strength and ability to follow through and get things done on time. A gathering will give insight into possibilities. Talk to someone who has always supported you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your money and ideas to yourself. Gather information, prepare yourself for change and arrange to spend time with someone who helps you maintain a positive attitude. Do what’s best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your energy where it counts. Take care of business and leave nothing to chance. Keep busy and avoid temptation. Update your knowledge and skills to match what’s trending.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Engage in something that will give you a platform to share your thoughts or physical skills. Your impact on someone will help bring about change in your community or core group. Speak your mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Problems will crop up at home if you move things around or change your schedule without getting approval first. You will experience a difference of opinion with a partner. Patience will be required.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be careful how you delegate work, or you may end up being phased out by someone you least expect. Don’t trust anyone with time-sensitive information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Your mind will be in overdrive. Study something you want to pursue, and you’ll be well on your way to accomplishing what you want. A social event will give you access to valuable people.
