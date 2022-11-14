SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Find out all you can and keep moving forward. Pay attention to others and seek out valuable people. Take care of your responsibilities first to avoid complaints or disruptions at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Invest your time and money wisely. Building a solid base will help protect you from any liabilities. Focus on what’s meaningful, and you’ll find your purpose. Speak the truth or say nothing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An open, receptive attitude will help you explore the possibilities and make any adjustments necessary to ensure success. Trust your instincts and don’t be afraid of change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Redesign your plans to fit trends and how you feel about what’s happening around you. Don’t settle for something you don’t want. Share your thoughts, and you will receive valuable input.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anger consume you. Separate yourself from all the drama, and use your time wisely. Learn something new to help you manage your life and improve your finances.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t use power plays to get your way. Do your own thing, and give others the freedom to do as they please. Getting things done on time and to your liking will attract interest.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do everything you can to improve your life and relationships. Change begins with you, so get your priorities straight and move forward with confidence. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t compromise your position. Concentrate on what matters and use your skills to get things done. Offer suggestions to others, but don’t take on liabilities that don’t belong to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Check out the possibilities and use your power of invention, and you’ll dazzle everyone with your insight and resourcefulness. Financial gains are within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take the path of least resistance. Don’t get entwined in someone else’s dilemma. Stay focused on what’s important, and don’t make unnecessary changes. Discipline will be key.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Open a conversation, then sort through any concerns before you move forward. An empathetic approach to helping others will be admired and respected. Now is the time to push for positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you don’t like something, change it. It’s up to you to take care of your responsibilities, needs and happiness. Learn from what you encounter, and confusion and uncertainty will lift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.