SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to the people who mean the most to you. Offer a different perspective or pitch in and help others. Initiate changes that encourage a healthier lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rearrange your furniture to make room for a project you want to pursue. Be open about how you feel and discuss what you want to do with those your plans will affect. Don’t take on too much.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Emotional situations will escalate if you get into a serious discussion. Be a good listener, and you’ll come up with a fair compromise that will please almost everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take nothing and no one for granted. Clear up unfinished business before you get immersed in something new and exciting. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with someone unpredictable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to detail, and handle matters yourself. Change the way you manage your money and home. A romantic gesture, image update and personal gains look promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will rise to the surface. Before you say something you’ll regret, rethink your approach. Kindness and understanding will encourage positive results. Protect your health and reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Balance and integrity will be the key factors when doing what’s right and best for everyone. Set guidelines and reinforce a positive attitude, and you’ll eliminate opposition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Approach people you can relate to, and together you will find a solution to some of your concerns. Gather information and verify what you discover before you share your findings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Control your emotions and stay focused on the people and things you like most. Taking on a challenge that will encourage personal growth will leave you feeling better about yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Being a good listener will help you assess situations and make sound adjustments. Avoid letting anyone bait you into an argument.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look over contracts, discuss possibilities, find out where you stand and contact someone to help you reach your objective. Fix up your surroundings to suit your needs, but don’t overspend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll gravitate toward people who share common goals. Form a coalition that ensures you have the best of the best working by your side. Think big, but stick to what’s doable.