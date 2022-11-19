FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Make this a year to remember. Fill your to-do list with things that make you happy. Bring balance into your life to ensure you don't slip into a habit that bogs you down and makes it easy for others to take advantage of your good nature. Life is short, and your happiness is your responsibility. Work hard, play hard and have no regrets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can have fun without overspending. Get back to nature, call on people who make you laugh or get back to a hobby that makes you feel alive and well. Update your image or home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the plunge and make things happen. Be in control instead of letting someone else manage things for you. Opportunities are present, but don't leave matters up to someone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be on guard. Just when you think you have everything in place, you'll discover you have more to do if you want to keep up with the competition. Embrace change that puts your mind at ease.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An activity that challenges you physically will get your heart pumping and your mind racing. Let your enthusiasm flow into something that makes a profit. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think about what you want to do and follow through. Use your imagination. Staying on top of your game will allow you to challenge anyone who tries to get in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make managing your money a priority. Consider what you enjoy doing, and discover what you need to do to make your dream a reality. Pick up more skills and experience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do something nice. Your attitude can make a difference to someone going through a rough time. Speak from the heart and share your intentions. In the end, it will lead to inspirational plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take on a challenge. Whatever you do, if you give your all, success will follow. Broaden your horizons, and you'll meet someone who revives your interest in something you'd forgotten about.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- People who are different from you will be attractive. Learn all you can about various customs, beliefs and lifestyles, and it will enrich your life and give you valuable ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your responsibilities aside, kick back and relax. Spending time with a loved one will bring you closer together and lead to quality plans. Love and romance will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take better care of yourself and your friends and family. Be a good listener, but don't take on someone's responsibilities or mistakes. Make sure you have your facts straight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A trip to the spa, lunch with a friend or a new hobby will energize you and motivate you to participate in something that moves you. Personal gain, love and romance are on the rise.
