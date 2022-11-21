SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — What you do will significantly impact what unfolds. Talk is cheap unless you are prepared to follow through with your promises. Look at your budget and adjust whatever is necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. Your ability to size up situations and make decisions quickly will help you stay ahead of any competition you encounter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do what’s right, and don’t look back. A change is necessary if you want to maintain balance and equality in your life. Look for opportunities that allow you to grow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be cautious with investments, health and contracts. Read the fine print, and don’t act in haste. Put more effort into taking care of your responsibilities. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Weigh the pros and cons before agreeing to something questionable. Problems will begin with a lack of valid information and continue if you don’t question what others do or say.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look for any opportunity to stretch your dollar. Invest in yourself and your ability to earn more, and manage your savings efficiently. Don’t fall prey to impulse purchases.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your position and how you can improve an unfolding situation. A change may seem scary, but sitting still and doing nothing will make you vulnerable. Decide what you really want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Ignore anyone trying to interfere with your plans, and engage in matters that can help you advance. A disciplined attitude will help you gain respect and the assistance you need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Read between the lines. Let your intuition guide you when dealing with youngsters, seniors and loved ones. Be a good listener, and you’ll get a clear picture of what you can do to improve things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Playing emotional games will backfire. Using charm to win favors can work if you don’t renege on your promises. Maintaining a stellar reputation will be key to getting what you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make sure you know what’s expected of you before you enter negotiations. It’s up to you to lay out a feasible plan and sell it. A personal situation will turn out better than anticipated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on what you are trying to achieve. Learn as you go, and don’t stop until you are happy with the results. You will suffer a financial loss if you hesitate or neglect your responsibilities.
