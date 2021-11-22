SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider every angle. Jumping into something prematurely will not end well. Trust your instincts, not what others say or do. Take responsibility to do what’s right for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Show affection to loved ones and let them know your feelings and plans. Put your energy where it counts most. Move things around at home or at work to ensure efficiency and comfort.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A minimalist attitude will save you time and money. Live with what you have, and make only necessary, cost-efficient changes that help you use assets to the best of your ability.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Invest time and money in yourself, your home and how you earn your living. A change of plans will turn out to be in your favor. Leave nothing to chance or unfinished, and you do just fine.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pace yourself. Put your time and energy into something that matters to you. Refuse to get involved in an emotionally draining situation. A disciplined attitude will help you get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Concentrate on self-improvement, not on trying to change others. Set personal goals, and let others adjust at their own pace. Keep your life simple and rely only on yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Impulsive spending or reactions will set you back. Concentrate on doing a good job, giving your all and mastering something that will help you excel. Don’t trust someone who promises the impossible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your feelings with someone you care about, and you will find out where you stand. Engage in pastimes that motivate you to do something creative. Do something relaxing with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep the peace. If you overreact or let someone upset you, it will change the dynamics of the relationship. Take a wait-and-see approach, and you’ll gain the necessary insight.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Use your skills to find a new outlet that can boost your ability to get ahead. An unexpected change of plans will favor you, so don’t fight the inevitable. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your plans to a minimum and your emotions under control. Be observant and disciplined when dealing with people who tend to push you. An intelligent response will be necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to details, expenditures and responsibilities. Take on only what you know you can handle. Choose quality over quantity. A positive change will occur if you are attentive.