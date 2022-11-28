SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get the lowdown before you let anger take control. Go directly to the source and be prepared to act if it will help keep the peace. Make physical fitness and health your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think things through from beginning to end before making a move. Know what you are up against and what you can afford before you agree to participate. Refuse to pay for someone else’s mistake.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A reserved attitude won’t get you as far as flair will. Step into the spotlight and share your thoughts and feelings. Take control, put your energy where it counts and make a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Unusual ideas can be beneficial if they are based on facts and proven methods. Don’t let anger or a lack of patience cost you. Bide your time and learn from experience. Work alone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your curiosity, enthusiasm and limitless energy will get you where you want to go. Pitch in and do your part; you’ll make an impression on someone noteworthy. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t beat yourself up over something you cannot control. Put your energy where you know it can do some good. Don’t rely on anyone but yourself regarding investments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Team up with someone you can trust. Talks will ease your mind and encourage you to share your opinions and press for what you want. Question anything that appears to be wrong or incomplete.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for a unique way to use your skills and connections, and you will find the success you desire. Precise, purposeful actions will give you the momentum to deal with any pitfalls you encounter.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Change only what’s necessary. Enthusiasm is a wonderful thing — unless it costs you. Consider the gains and losses your actions will set in motion before you barrel ahead with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your distance from people and situations that are upsetting or confusing. Pay attention to detail. Consider the changes you can put in motion without causing any friction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you feel good about what’s transpired. High energy coupled with hands-on action will prove to be successful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — By putting everything in its place, you’ll ease your mind and sail through your responsibilities. Before signing up for something that can affect how you look or feel, take a good look at your finances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.