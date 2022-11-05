FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Balance and equality are the goals this year. Setting a guideline that allows you to detour and still make it to your destination on time will help build confidence and encourage you to make positive adjustments until you are satisfied with the results. Physical and mental attributes will help push you to the winner's circle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Socializing with people who offer mental stimulation will encourage you to make personal changes. A creative outlet will ease stress. Don't let people take advantage of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Ignore outside influences or someone trying to lead you astray. Take pride in what you do, how you live and how you contribute to your community. Prepare to say no and to eliminate stress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do your best to get along with others, try new things or expand your interests and knowledge. Embrace new beginnings and creative endeavors. Don't let your emotions get in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take stock and follow your heart. Don't let what others do influence you or send you down the wrong path. Consider what makes you happy and what you enjoy doing most and head in that direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll develop some original ideas. Don't wait for someone else to take charge. Invest in yourself, and you'll inspire enthusiasm. Refuse to let anyone steal your thunder.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Let your passion and persistent attitude carry you to the finish line. How you handle others will determine what you get from them. Spend time with someone offering mental stimulation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty and inconsistency will hold you back. Let the past go and head into the future with optimism and the willingness to try something new. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let someone's pleading push you in the wrong direction. Concentrate on how to stay healthy by changing your routine to ensure proper diet, exercise and rest. Don't take a risk.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Personal gain is attainable. Making plans with someone you love will be advantageous. Someone you feel responsible for will require hands-on help. Do what you can.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful how you handle your domestic affairs. Someone will mistake your intentions or offer misinformation. Evaluate your next move. Precision and attention to detail will be key. Stick to the truth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take time for family and friends. The talks you have or short trips you take will give you a different perspective on life and what's available. An unexpected change will spark an idea.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn all you can and apply what you know to everyday life. Getting along with others and choosing to do things that allow you to use your talents will put you in an advantageous position.
