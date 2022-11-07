SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take what you’ve got and do your best. Anger and impulse will get you in trouble. Change doesn’t always make things better. Slow down and consider the outcome of your decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get your act together, stick to the truth and question anything that doesn’t sound right. Take responsibility for your words and actions. Keep your life simple.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Making your space comfortable and convenient will turn your place into the perfect drop-in center for friends, family and peers. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a moment to go over what’s happening before you make a move. Understanding the dynamics will enable you to make wise decisions. Channel your energy with care and be disciplined.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Move money around, make investments and update documents. Don’t waste time arguing with someone. Focus on health, wealth and legal issues. Ignore those who have unrealistic expectations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An activity that gets your blood flowing will improve your stamina and help you finish what you start. Refuse to let anyone push you in the wrong direction. Put your energy to work for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Draw on your resources, and you’ll discover ways to make your life easier. Take care of your responsibilities before you tackle tasks that don’t belong to you. Strive for perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you are confident you have reached your destination of choice. It’s nice to help others, but before you do, help yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Embrace change, approach life with a positive attitude and share information with others. You will find peace of mind and happiness. Take the initiative — you have nothing to fear!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll need discipline and energy to overcome the obstacles you encounter. Refuse to let sudden changes disrupt your plans. Take precautions to avoid arguments, injury and illness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Go on an adventure, try something new, switch things up and see what develops. Be open to suggestions, but don’t let anyone bully you into something that benefits them more than it does you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take it easy, don’t get worked up over trivial matters and pay attention to self-improvement instead of trying to change others. Fitness and personal growth will help you put things in perspective.
