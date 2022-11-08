FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Uncertainty and confusion will slow you down, but preparation will get you in the zone and on the road to victory. Plan your actions, get organized and consider all your options. Let your creative imagination help you develop a practical plan that encourages you to use your skills, experience and knowledge to do the best job possible. Live life your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't limit what you can do because of complaints or someone trying to monopolize your time and services. Stay focused on what's important to you. Budget wisely and change only what's necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't start something you cannot finish. Put your effort into something meaningful that reflects what you care about most. Be secretive regarding your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The sky's the limit. Look at the possibilities and make your move. Tuning in to what's happening will help you get things done with ease and win favors from those who have something you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Step back from disagreeable people. Seek out groups and projects that will bring you into contact with like-minded people. You can make a difference, so get to work!
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Have faith in your ability to persuade others to see and do things your way. A financial gain looks promising and will prompt you to help a cause that you care about.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be quiet about expenses, earnings and contractual matters. Don't give anyone the upper hand or private information that might influence your reputation. Self-control will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A last-minute change will leave you questioning what to do next. Separate yourself from your emotions regarding work responsibilities, and you'll find it easier to do what others expect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by someone trying to take advantage of you. A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will bring the best results. Put your energy and effort into high gear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a hands-on approach and see what happens. Gravitate toward what comes naturally; you will thrive. Self-improvement, socializing, spirituality and romance are on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You may desire change, but before you adopt a new path, consider the cost and time involved. Do your research before you set out to conquer the world. Baby steps will help you maintain a steady pace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll learn plenty if you participate in conferences, events or group projects. Consider who does what best, then delegate jobs accordingly. Personal gain is within reach.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make your up mind and follow through with your decisions. Dedicate time and energy to learning. Keep an eye on those you live and work alongside, and you'll figure things out.
