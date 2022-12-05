SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep moving, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. High-energy projects that keep your mind and body busy will help you leave behind those who hope to outmaneuver you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Dreams are great, but when it comes time to act, be realistic. Do not jeopardize your financial or physical well-being. A change at home will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve, not on what others are doing. Understanding what people want will help you decide if you wish to join them. Emotions will escalate.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll think of terrific ways to pay off a debt, find a better position or connect with someone who complements your skills. Be honest about what you want and what you have to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Analyze facts and figures that will help you better understand what’s available to you. Knowing what you can do and being able to express your concerns and ideas will put you in a good position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll find it challenging to remain consistent or to control your emotions. Take a step back and think before you share your thoughts. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go. Refuse to let outside influences lead you astray or cause you to second-guess your ideas or plans. Evaluate relationships.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination and you’ll excel. Check facts. You’ll figure out how to positively impact those you are trying to help or a project you want to put to rest. Don’t underestimate your ability.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Gather all the information required to make a good decision. Change can be good, but if there are mitigating circumstances, you may have to put what you want to do on hold.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Outside influences will help you see more clearly. Distance yourself from negative or troubling situations, and you’ll figure out how to combat something that doesn’t feel right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for bargains and educate yourself regarding debt, savings and investments. Discussing prospects with a friend, relative or colleague will help you figure out your next move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Welcome change instead of drowning your sorrows in negative behavior. Examine what’s unfolding, and look for an angle that can help you turn things to your benefit. Spend less and do more.
