SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be brave and face head-on any problems you encounter. How you respond to others will determine the outcome of a situation that is holding you back. Be up-front regarding your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace what life has to offer and do whatever you can to make the world a better place. Take responsibility and set a high standard. Keep life simple and be a kind and loyal friend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider the consequences of your actions, then assess how to proceed. Nothing is too great a challenge if you think matters through and draw on expert advice.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Lend a helping hand to a loved one. Stick to the truth, and it will help clear up uncertainty and confusion. A change in the way you handle money matters will help resolve a debt.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think for yourself. Don’t let others intervene. Look at what you can do and put your energy where it counts. Stick to your budget and call on those you know you can depend on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You will thrive on change, but you must do your homework before you jump into something that looks exciting. An opportunity is good only if you are willing to put in the time and effort required.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make yourself clear. Leave nothing to chance or in the hands of someone incompetent. Take responsibility and see matters through to the end. Don’t give in to temptation. Do your own thing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Set high standards. Use your imagination, and you’ll develop innovative ideas that will help you reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone talk you into spending more than necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let anger take charge. Set your plans in motion, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. A financial or contractual opportunity looks promising. Keep the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Participate in events that will help you get ahead. Pursuing educational opportunities and attending networking functions will pay off. Be a good listener and an honest and loyal friend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Change the way you handle your finances to ensure you maintain a comfortable lifestyle. A unique approach to work will help you gain respect and recognition. Share your thoughts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep close tabs on your spending. Efficiency and moderation will ward off uncertainty. Personal improvement will encourage better relationships with loved ones. Romance is favored.