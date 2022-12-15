SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic and promise only what you know you can deliver. Don’t oversell your qualifications; it’s best to surprise everyone with your expertise. A change at work may upset you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace the future with open arms. Review the past and make changes to ensure the upcoming year will be better than this one. Look for innovative ways to use your skills and expertise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Shake off any negativity and prepare for the festivities. Aim to bring joy to others, and it will cheer you up as well. Don’t let the little things others do or say upset you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get out and see what’s happening in your neighborhood. Look at the lights and join in festivities that will give you hope for a brighter future. Keep your conversations friendly.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on learning, understanding and adjusting to change. Don’t balk at orders; take responsibility and contribute what you can. Recognize when one thing ends and something new begins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a unique approach to life. Don’t share secrets or overspend. You can’t buy love, so keep your money in your pocket and look for simple items that are useful and appreciated. Shop smart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t jeopardize your reputation or position. Take care of business and go above and beyond to ensure you get the desired results. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Live for the people, places and pastimes that make you happy. Make time for yourself and your loved ones. Confess your true feelings and make plans that bring you closer to your personal goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You can have fun without going overboard. Refrain from overindulgence, and focus on helping others and taking care of responsibilities. Nurture important relationships and share your intentions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Slow down, gain strength and figure out how best to move forward. Get out and mingle with experienced people who can offer insight into the possibilities. Add to your qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful not to raise sensitive issues that disrupt your personal life. Go directly to the source, find the truth and make decisions based on what you discover. Show more discipline.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A practical approach will win out in the end. Make plans to do something that soothes your soul and sparks your imagination. Surround yourself with creative, aware individuals. Romance is favored.
