SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Hard work will pay off. Keep your eye on what’s important, and you’ll discover the best way to reach your goal without facing emotional setbacks. Don’t expect everyone to agree with you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Get approval before you change something at home or make plans with someone close. If you act in haste, you’ll face opposition. Search for a unique way to use your skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t be so hard on yourself. Whether staying at home or venturing out with someone special, put your peace of mind first and enjoy what life offers. Take responsibility for your happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t mix emotions and money, or it will cost you dearly. Don’t give in to anyone trying to push you in a direction you don’t care to go. Don’t overspend to try to win favors or buy someone’s love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick people and projects with care. Be prepared to move forward alone, and you’ll quickly discover who has a vested interest in what you are doing and who has something to offer. Don’t take a risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Show discipline regarding emotional matters and cash flow. Listen more than you speak, and don’t make impossible promises. Stick to a routine that you know you can afford.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Discipline, proper preparation and seeing promises through from beginning to end will lead to success. Put your energy where it counts, and you won’t be disappointed. Avoid unnecessary changes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Impulse purchases will fall short of your expectations. Be creative, think outside the box and develop cost-efficient ideas and plans. Don’t overdo it. Overindulgence will leave you in a bind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will surface. Before you air your grievances, try to fix the problem without asking for help. Do your best to assist others, and you’ll win favors and admirers. Love is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep a low profile and change only what’s necessary. Stick close to home and share with the people you trust and love. Don’t leave unfinished business in other people’s hands.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep moving. The less time and energy you give to discussing sensitive issues, the better. Your best breaks will come from what you complete, not from what you talk about doing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the most straightforward route and change what’s necessary. Pay attention to detail when you try something new. Keep money matters and plans simple and within reason.
