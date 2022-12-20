FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Follow your heart and your goals, but be cognizant of how much time, effort and cash you spend trying to reach your dream. Be wary of people who try to talk you into something you don't need. Focus on being resilient and dedicated to what's meaningful to you. Change only what's necessary, and everything will fall into place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't take a risk or get involved in someone's dubious scheme. Do what feels right and don't look back. Don't let uncertainty stand in your way. It's time to get things moving!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change will brighten your day. Look at each situation as a project and adjust what doesn't fit your plans. Don't wait for life to come to you. Take control, listen to reason and show strength.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An emotional incident will change your plans. Don't let trivial matters ruin your day or stop you from taking care of last-minute chores. Choose to be original and practical, not flashy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Changing how you handle your money will set the stage for a bright future. Offer to contribute to a worthy cause or endeavor. Spending time helping others will get you in the festive spirit.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotional spending won't solve the problem. Step back, look over your financial situation and plan to save more next year. Helping others will encourage you to handle your dilemmas with patience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Share your thoughts and feelings, and find out where you stand. You'll be surprised by the response you receive, and it will help you put your life in perspective and your plans in place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can agree to help, but don't sign up to take over a project that doesn't belong to you. Put your time and effort where they will do the most good and make you feel satisfied.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Plan to get together with people who put a smile on your face and pique your imagination. An exciting idea will capture your attention and encourage you to take on a new project.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Impulsive acts will lead to trouble. Slow down, and don't try to buy someone's love. Helping a cause you believe in will lift your spirits. What you do for others will offer the greatest reward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Home is where the heart is. Work with the people you care about most to make a warm and comfy environment where you can catch up and discuss long-term plans. The input you receive will be important.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be careful about approaching sensitive issues with family and friends. You will likely start a feud if you don't choose your words wisely. Shared expenses or joint ventures will take a turn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let your creative imagination take the reins, and you'll come up with ideas and plans that will change your life and the lives of those you encounter. Speak up and share your thoughts.
