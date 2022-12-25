CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep things in perspective, regardless of how silly others tend to be, and you’ll enjoy the festivities. Overseeing what’s happening will give you a different outlook. Romance looks promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A last-minute change of plans will throw you off guard. Shake off any negativity and put your energy into getting back on course. Getting together with loved ones will lift your spirits.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reach out to someone in need and join in the spirit of the season. Giving to others is gratifying and will make you realize how a little gesture or kindness can make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think big but find a cheap way to make your dreams come true. Be creative, and you’ll please everyone with your thoughtfulness and practicality. An unexpected change will turn out well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be caught in a dilemma if you make promises that are difficult to keep. Travel, romance and the company of family and friends will enrich your life, so make sure you have plenty of each.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Engage in conversations and show interest in what others have been up to. You’ll discover something you want to put on your bucket list. Keep your problems to yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll be drawn to troubling situations. Approach everyone with caution and compassion. Don’t forget about someone close to you. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Reach out to those who need help. Doing your part in the community will increase your awareness and motivate you to contribute more. Get family and friends involved and enjoy the gift of giving.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A trendy look, a twinkle in your eye and a lively conversation will prompt positive changes in a meaningful relationship. Share your intentions; it will change how you map out what’s to come.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Whether you host a gathering or are someone’s guest, choose your words wisely and show appreciation and willingness to pitch in and help. A positive attitude will open doors and lead to a fun time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t beat yourself up over something you cannot change. Put emotions aside and spend time with uplifting and helpful people. Don’t mention private matters or share sensitive information. Live in the moment and enjoy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put a smile on someone’s face and brighten your day. Pitch in and help make today special for you and those you love. An open heart and positive attitude will prove attractive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.