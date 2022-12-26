CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your life simple, affordable and stress-free. Don’t let temptation lead to loss. Expect sales and marketing ploys to fall short of your expectations. Protect your money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Choose your battles wisely. Channel your energy into what matters to you. Set up your space for success, and distance yourself from anyone who interferes with your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mull over your plans for the year, but don’t share them just yet. Plan to engage in a community or family event that offers help to those who need assistance. Avoid family feuds.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Limit your spending and be careful making plans and promises. Avoid disappointment, and don’t rely on others for help or answers. Examine your finances, and you’ll find a way to cut corners and save.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Dedicate time and effort to resolving unfinished business so you can enjoy the remainder of the year. Travel, spend time with friends and family or set the stage for something new.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your heart into what you enjoy doing most, and you’ll find a way to turn it into a prosperous adventure. Your ability to shine when others scramble will help you turn an idea into a reality.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You are overdue for a change. Pitching in and helping someone you look up to or a cause you care about will spark your imagination and encourage you to branch out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan to make a big move. Gather information applicable to something you want to pursue. Build your success on your dedication and by making decisions in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Plan an outing and enjoy the festive season. Bargain hunting, traveling or mapping out your plans for next year will put your mind at ease. Discuss your intentions. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Choose your words wisely, and make decisions based on your needs, not on what someone else wants. Look inward and consider the best way to achieve positive personal growth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Observe what’s happening around you. Don’t raise issues with loved ones if you aren’t ready to defend your position. A change someone makes won’t be welcome, but it will benefit you in the end.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Balance, integrity and moderation will help you maintain stability. Make plans to relax with like-minded people who bring out the best in you. Pay attention to detail.
