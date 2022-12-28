CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Avoid setbacks, stay in your lane and do what makes you happy. If you allow others to disrupt your plans, you’ll fall short of your expectations. Stick to your goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make a change because it’s what you want, not because of pressure put on you by others. Size up your living arrangements, and you’ll find an alternative more to your liking.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get organized and prepare to pursue your dreams. Reach out to people you like to work alongside and set up a timetable that works for everyone. Personal gain looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think big, but lower your expenses and keep the changes you make to a minimum. Seeing the whole picture will allow you to eliminate whatever isn’t necessary. Don’t look back; full steam ahead!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Opportunity is closer than you think. Embrace offers that come your way, and you’ll discover talents and skills you didn’t know you had. It’s time to sport a new and improved you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Head in a direction that favors you instead of letting someone else reap the rewards you deserve. Refuse to let others play with your emotions or make you feel insecure. Set the pace.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Present your thoughts and intentions. Don’t be afraid to offer something unique. Reach out to someone you know you work well with, and together you’ll devise an exciting way to use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Leave nothing to chance. Do your due diligence, and you’ll discover how to offer your services or help without being taken for granted. Don’t feel obligated to be a part of someone else’s dream.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Participate in activities that offer mental or physical stimulation. Share feelings, discuss possibilities and consider changes that make your life easier. A purchase will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stick to your schedule, finish what you start and ignore anyone who gives you a hard time or interferes with your progress. Don’t be a pushover for someone who takes advantage of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of responsibilities and move on to pleasurable pastimes. A shopping spree will prove fruitful. Work to feel better about yourself and consider the changes you want to make.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stop worrying; do something constructive that puts your mind at ease and makes you feel comfortable heading into the new year. Say no to manipulative people and live in the moment.
