AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to details, update documents and read the fine print when dealing with official or sensitive issues. Stay on track, let people come to you and do your research.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Certain suggestions will make you question your next move. Call on those you trust to offer sage advice. A quick change of plans will deter someone from getting in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let a power struggle deter you from forging ahead. Stand tall, do your thing and leave nothing to chance. Precision, attention to detail and confidence will be your keys to success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t jump too quickly. Assess situations and masterfully make your way forward. Call the shots instead of being at someone else’s beck and call. It’s time to let your light shine.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Timing is critical when dealing with people who want to stand in your way. Get ready to dodge negativity and outsmart anyone who interferes with your plans. Keep your eye on the target.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something new. Use your skills to outshine the competition. Don’t be afraid to be different or embrace change. How you move forward will determine how well you do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Wipe that serious look off your face. You can have whatever you want if you use your charm to get others to help you. You’ll gain the respect and backup required to get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you hesitate, you’ll miss an opportunity. Timing is crucial; seize the moment and reach your next goal. It’s time to expand your mind. Attend networking or social events and work the room.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Choose your words wisely to avoid being left out. What you do, not what you say, will help you stand out and give you the means to take the lead. Put your energy where it counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Embrace whatever comes your way. Take on responsibilities that raise your confidence and put you back on top. Refuse to let anyone put you down or take control. Be a leader.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t follow someone when you should be doing your own thing. Put your energy where it counts and nurture meaningful relationships. Build a loving environment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your dialogue simple, to the point and very convincing; you’ll get the reaction you want. A change at home will be the pick-me-up you need to appreciate what you have.
