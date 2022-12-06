FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Don't let sensitivity be your downfall. Take a cautious approach to whatever you encounter and consider what's true before you pass any information along. Be smart, safe and secure when handling money and contracts. Make your vision clear to others and do what you can to turn your dream into a reality. Say no to decadent behavior.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change will inspire you. Spend time with someone who brings out the best in you; your conversation will lead to exciting prospects. Do only what you can afford, and you'll avoid money worries.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your opinions to yourself, and don't believe everything you hear. Expect someone to exaggerate or use unfair tactics to get you to reveal sensitive information. Stick close to home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Host an event, entertain people you want to work with or make your home a sanctuary where you feel relaxed. Discuss your intentions with a loved one to find out where you stand.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to others, be helpful and work to make a difference. How you handle requests and take care of responsibilities will determine what others will do for you in return.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Trips, seminars, meetings or anything that gives you the wisdom and knowledge required to further your plans is encouraged. A personal pick-me-up will boost your ego.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Inconsistency will stand between you and your objective. Keep your emotions in check, and don't make changes or purchases you can't afford. Be a reasonable observer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Use your wisdom, experience and connections to help you manage your life, finances and relationships. Ask questions and offer suggestions; something good will develop. Leave nothing to chance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotions will surface quickly. Go over recent events and assess a tricky situation before you take sides or make a move. Speak from the heart while sticking to the facts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set your sights on something, and don't stop until you reach your destination. A hands-on approach will give others a chance to witness your skills and enjoy watching you work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Strive for perfection in all you do, and you won't be disappointed. A change of attitude will develop as you gather information about work or one of your colleagues. Leave nothing to chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Strategize, and you'll devise a plan that excites you. Gather information and proceed to dazzle friends, relatives and peers. A reunion or conference will encourage you to set high standards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Money and emotions won't mix. Don't feel obligated to pay for others or spend money to impress. Trying to buy love won't make you feel good about yourself. Concentrate on what you have to offer.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2022 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.