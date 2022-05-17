FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Put greater emphasis on health and emotional well-being -- schedule time for relaxation, creative endeavors, personal growth and fitness. Surround yourself with people who put a smile on your face. Call the shots, set the stage for a year filled with self-improvements that make you feel and look your best, and achieve a healthy lifestyle. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider what others expect of you and address your responsibilities head-on. Leave nothing to chance or up to others to complete. Keep your money, important papers and passwords safe.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can make a difference if you speak up and offer concrete solutions. Don't trust anyone promising the impossible or delivering vague responses. Show your willingness to work hard.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put on a happy face, even if you find someone irritating. It's amazing what a positive attitude can do. Pitch in, keep busy and show compassion, and you'll make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Choose your associates wisely. Listen carefully and be resourceful. Follow through and get the facts. Take responsibility for your actions and words, and live up to your promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Open your mind and learn. A change of attitude will give you a new take on an old situation or relationship. Pick up the pace and say what's on your mind. Beware of someone with a vendetta.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Bring up topics of conversation that need addressing. Show compassion, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Keep your money and possessions safe. Change things around at home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Call the shots and do things your way. Don't waste time trying to convince others to follow your lead. If someone doesn't like your decisions, give them the freedom to take a different path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Distance yourself from people who take you for granted. Put more time and effort into domestic responsibilities and personal growth. Make improvements to your surroundings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be secretive regarding finances, contracts or medical issues. Focus on changes that improve your lifestyle, or drum up worthy connections at networking events. Take better care of your health.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll attract unique people and opportunities, but before you decide to change your life, do your research. If you act on hype alone, disappointment will follow. Know what you are up against.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Be careful not to offend someone. Choose your words wisely and concentrate on doing what's right. Control your emotions, work on yourself and don't try to change others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Invest in your future. Supplement your qualifications, update your look and prepare to promote what you want to do next. Don't limit what you can do; follow through with your plans.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2022 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.