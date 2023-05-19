TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check your options and consider what will help you reach your objective. Reach out to an expert or attend a conference that will broaden your vision and help you see how you can advance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Listen, and you’ll see whom you can trust not to take advantage of you. Sign up for something you want to learn or explore.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your expertise to help others. Your suggestions will give hope to those in need and help you establish yourself. You’ll advance if you are willing to do the work in a unique and timely fashion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Observe how others handle situations, and proceed cautiously. You’ll likely upset someone if you overreact or fall short when dealing with responsibilities. Keep a steady pace and avoid drama.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think, learn and make your decisions clear to others. Spend time with a loved one, and make plans that will encourage you to do more together. Sign up for an event or volunteer for a cause.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Physical work will rectify any anxiety you feel. Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll feel better about yourself and your accomplishments. Make a change at home that adds to your comfort.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Something will pull you in an unexpected direction. Go with the flow and reach out to those you work well with. Romance is in the stars, and now’s the time to make big plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Channel your energy into sorting through unfinished business and updating paperwork. Don’t leave something important in the hands of someone unreliable. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t fret over what’s wrong when you can work toward making something right. Stay focused on opportunities, host an event and spend time romancing a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Ensure you understand what others expect of you before making a commitment. Emotional matters will escalate if you discuss sensitive issues. Be willing to stand up for your beliefs.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Count your savings and move money around, invest in something that will help you raise your worth and discuss your intentions, feelings and plans with a loved one. Put your energy where it counts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider what’s meaningful and enjoyable, and set a course to take you where you want to go. Work to eliminate stress by heading in a direction that offers comfort and satisfaction.
