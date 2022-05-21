FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Look at the facts and act. If you go back and forth or show signs of inconsistency, you will lose ground. Be aware of the possibilities and stretch to reach the highest point instead of standing in someone's shadow. Aim to gain this year, and you will surpass your expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Conversations will be informative and will help you make decisions that prompt immediate action. Staying ahead of the competition will give you the stamina to go further than anticipated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotional issues will confuse you. When in doubt, don't make a move. Take a wait-and-see approach, and don't spend money unnecessarily. Consider your options and think outside the box.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Push the envelope and step outside your comfort zone, and you'll discover you have more options than you realize. Focus on what you want and the best way to pursue your objective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a break and relax. Distance yourself from unsavory situations or problems you face. You'll gain perspective once you clear your head and have a chance to see things differently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Participate in events that interest you, and you'll meet someone intriguing. Refine your look and image to reflect what you want to do and who you want to attract. Don't let anyone intimidate you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let uncertainty or an unexpected change get you down. Take the initiative and follow through with your plans. Participate in something that broadens your outlook.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't wait for someone to outdo you. Take responsibility and bring about changes that will make your life and relationships more enjoyable. Pay attention to loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Rethink your strategy and what you want to accomplish. Changing how you handle money will provide you the freedom to live life your way. Take responsibility for your happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Know your limits and what you are up against before you agree to get involved in a joint venture. Weigh the pros and cons of doing things yourself. Be practical and make intelligent decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself until you are ready to make an irresistible pitch. How you demonstrate your capabilities will be crucial. Precision and attention to detail are essential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't ruffle feathers or get in the way. Find a quiet spot in which to organize your plans. Trust your instincts. Concentrate on physical improvements.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your feelings to yourself. Don't allow anyone to make you look bad or take advantage of you. Consider what you want to achieve and find an innovative way to get things done on time.
