TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t give away too much information. Someone will try to take charge or take credit for your idea. Differentiate yourself from the competition. Change begins with you; follow your instincts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your peppy nature and enthusiasm will put you in the limelight. Ensure that you have everything ready to go. If you don’t live up to your promises, someone will be eager to criticize you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You don’t have to follow the crowd or give up on your dream so someone else can use you to reach their goal. You can get ahead if you are true to yourself and surround yourself with supportive people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you overreact, everything will spin out of control. Keep the peace, stick to basics and rely on facts to avoid unnecessary disputes. Put your money and possessions in a safe place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Learn from the best, go directly to the source and leave nothing to chance. Share information, and you’ll connect with someone who can help you turn an idea into something exciting and profitable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Fight for your beliefs. Increase your awareness, ask questions and do what you can to make a difference. A financial shift will leave you scrambling if you aren’t prepared.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to how you present yourself, and do your best to improve your health. A partnership with someone can change the way you live and do things. Seek out people who share your mindset.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend less and do more. Let your actions be your voice. Finish what you start to avoid criticism. Today is about doing things your way, speaking the truth and reaching your potential.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep the ball rolling and enjoy your day. Spend time with people who bring out the best in you and put a smile on your face. Love and romance are favored. Live, love and laugh.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put pressure on anyone offering negative feedback. Do your own thing, and don’t worry about who joins you. Keep your thoughts to yourself, and avoid difficult discussions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Test your strength and courage, and challenge yourself mentally and physically. If you take part in events that interest you, you’ll meet someone intriguing. Make plans and save money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your adept time management and people skills will give your colleagues faith in your ability to work toward a common goal. Protect your health. Tell your story with verve and enthusiasm.
