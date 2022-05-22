GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take on a cause you feel passionate about and make a difference. Use your intelligence and insight to guide you. Show compassion and discipline, and you’ll attract positive attention.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Sidestep anyone who tries to dump responsibilities in your lap. Make today about you, your health and your emotional well-being. Get involved in something you enjoy doing or spend time with a good friend.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep a clear head when dealing with emotional situations or negative people. Learn from experience and observation what’s best for you, and don’t stop until you’re where you want to be.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Adjust whatever isn’t working for you. Take the initiative by sharing your intentions with those your plans will affect, and it will make it easier to get your ducks in a row.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Personal change begins with you. Take a disciplined approach to fitness and diet. Make positive changes to boost your well-being. Your accomplishments will shake things up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Avoid getting into an argument with someone close to you. Be patient and spend more time tidying up unfinished jobs around the house. Leave nothing undone and keep the peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your instincts, intelligence and know-how to sort through any discrepancy. Someone will take advantage of you if you are gullible. Check facts and look out for your interests.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Exhaustion will set in if you don’t take time to relax. Make a point to enjoy the comforts of home and spend time with the people who bring out the best in you. Make adjustments that ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — When uncertainty sets in, take a step back. Don’t feel pressured to make a decision if you aren’t ready. Pay more attention to how you feel and look and to what you can do to make improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll develop an innovative way to get others interested in your pursuits. Getting together with a friend, relative or neighbor will help you understand what’s possible.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Discipline will be a must when it comes to dealing with uncertainty. Someone will pressure you to take on additional responsibilities; have an excuse ready and then go your own way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Give yourself a chance to digest what’s happening around you, and you’ll come up with a great way to avoid someone’s drama. Set your sights on personal growth and gain. Full steam ahead!
