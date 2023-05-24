GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Push forward with passion. Take notes and be prepared. Refuse to let someone take up your valuable time. Work on achieving your own goals instead of helping someone else succeed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reach out, volunteer, do your part and connect with people who share your concerns. Frank conversations will raise emotional issues that can be dealt with. Positive change is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let someone’s demands ruin your plans. Make it clear that you must finish one thing before starting another. Don’t be afraid to follow the path that beckons you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen and learn. Pay attention to detail and concentrate on what will bring the most beneficial results. A physical change will open doors that have been shut. A kind gesture will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Choose to do things that make you feel inspired and passionate about life, love and happiness. Express your thoughts and feelings and make suggestions, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Distress and anger won’t solve anything, but making a physical move or change will open your eyes to possibilities. Put your heart into making your surroundings fit your needs. Be creative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your money in a safe place and upgrade your qualifications. Turn your attention to improving meaningful relationships. Connect with people who can help you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Figure out how to make your surroundings more accommodating. Clear a space that will encourage you to develop something you want to pursue. Evaluate your earning ability. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Everything will seem worse than it is, making it essential for you to get some distance. Don’t feel obligated to take on someone else’s fight, choices or path to avoid an argument.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t underestimate what you can do or how you can improve your life. Attach value to your knowledge and skills, see what happens and prepare and market yourself accordingly. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let your emotions take you down a disruptive path. Channel your energy into physical work. Use your money to support your goals. Take on challenges that increase your awareness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Choose quality over quantity. It’s up to you to implement change. Aim to incorporate more stability into your everyday routine. A change at home may be disruptive but will pan out.
