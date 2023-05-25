GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take the initiative and put your energy where it will help the most. Share your thoughts and concerns with people affected by the decisions you make. Research will help you eliminate unnecessary steps.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Handle your money with care. Don’t make promises you can’t keep or help someone who wants to take advantage of you. Rethink your responses to others and the best way to make things better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Someone will try to exploit your generosity. It’s OK to say no and to spend time on something that benefits you. It’s up to you to build personal strength and confidence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — By being open to suggestions, you will find a new way to use your skills and knowledge. A talk with someone you want to spend more time with will lead to an exciting partnership.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take the road less traveled. A unique offering will encourage you to learn more and try something new. Put your energy where it counts. How you proceed will determine your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep a low profile and work quietly on what inspires and motivates you most. Refuse to let your emotions disrupt your plans. Use your imagination. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen to the truth and walk away from disruptive situations and controlling people. Direct your energies toward learning and setting yourself up for more significant opportunities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take pride in your life and accomplishments. Make changes at home that are conducive to productivity, entertainment and peace of mind. Do what you can to lower your overhead. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down and take a closer look at your situation and how others respond to the decisions you make. Proceed with caution, honesty and the desire to make changes that are beneficial for all.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dig in and hone your skills. Take what you enjoy doing to the next level. Be imaginative and consider what will give you a competitive edge. Don’t let fear limit your chance to succeed.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your plans reasonable. Protect against injury and illness. Straightforward techniques and a lifestyle you can afford will ease stress and move you in a positive direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Handle domestic matters carefully. You’ll face opposition and emotional backlash from someone eager to rearrange your plans. Do your best to get along and prepare to move forward alone if necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.