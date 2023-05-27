FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Think before you speak, and avoid emotional problems with those you live or work with this year. Doing some research will help keep you out of trouble. Get your facts straight and put your time and energy into improving your life. Traveling and attending conferences and observation could be necessary if you want to make a difference in your community.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stop, reevaluate what's happening around you and avoid doing something unwise. Choose discipline over emotional mayhem. Do something that you find satisfying or that will benefit you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pitch in and help others. Express your concerns and suggest solutions. An interesting idea will lead to a new way to spend time and make extra cash. Try not to take on too much or stretch your budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Rethink your financial strategy. You'll have to tighten your purse strings if you want to save money. Don't let others define or change you. Make your intentions and desires clear.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be receptive to information that comes your way, but verify its validity before you share it with others. Be energetic but not aggressive in all things today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Rearrange your home to suit your needs. Sort and declutter. Don't let laziness set in when you know you'll feel better once you have everything in order. Keep busy and learn as you go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Fill in the blanks, and you'll get your answer. You can fix an emotional situation if you share your feelings. Don't let your secretive nature stand between you and something you want. Love is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't fold under pressure. Someone will use emotional manipulation to push you in a questionable direction. Put your energy into something that will strengthen your position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Head to a place that puts your mind at ease and brings you the comfort and confidence you require to move forward. Focus on home, family and improving your relationships with others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick close to home. Bypass situations that are extreme, tense or indulgent. Observe rather than get involved in something that can disrupt a relationship. Keep the ball rolling.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put every ounce of your energy into what's important to you. Turn an idea into a way to save money and live with less tension. Spend time pampering yourself and relaxing with a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't overdo it or let anyone take advantage of you. Relax, rethink your plans and adjust whatever is slowing you down. Don't structure your life to suit others when success is your responsibility.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think big and get involved in something that makes you feel good about yourself. Hard work will make a difference and provide insight into how you want to live your life and spend your time.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.