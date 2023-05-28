GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t reveal secrets or share your concerns or intentions. Be a good listener and take care of unfinished business before you move on to something new. Think about updating your appearance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change will lift your spirits. By looking at the big picture, you’ll get a clear idea of how to make a difference. Romance is on the rise and will encourage greater intimacy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mull over financial concerns regarding a joint venture or cause. Choose a path that doesn’t deter others from pitching in and donating what they can. Uncertainty will get in the way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Head in the direction that feels comfortable. Start conversations, and you’ll discover who agrees with your ideas. Dazzle everyone with your detailed plans; you’ll get the backing you require.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Check out a place that makes you feel at home. Schedule meetings with someone who can offer the lowdown on a project you wish to pursue. A gift, reward or special find will take you by surprise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Discuss what you want to do with someone who’s easy to work with. Use your imagination and surprise a loved one. A get-together will change your feelings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You shouldn’t mislead people to spare their feelings. Either tell the truth or don’t say anything. A financial challenge will surface if you let temptation set in.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Start a home improvement project or change your living arrangements. Take a partnership to the next level. Be open about your feelings and plans. Shared expenses will lead to savings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Redefine your idea of success. Do what feels right for you, not what someone else wants. Rethink your methods and make adjustments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A realistic approach to life, love and relationships is to your benefit. Consider what you can and want to do, and sign up for what you can afford to take on.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sign up for something challenging, invigorating or competitive. Pumping yourself up to meet demands will make you feel alive. Protect yourself and your ideas from interference and manipulation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Plan to have fun with people who share your interests. Consider making a positive lifestyle change. Don’t let anger set in if someone heads in a different direction. Go your own way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.