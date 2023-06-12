GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share information if it helps you assess your options and get things done. Don’t limit what you can do. Forge ahead with a positive attitude and a plan. Self-improvement projects will build confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You will be misconstrued. Listen, observe and choose your words carefully. A change will require connecting with someone you can trust to finish things on time. Follow your instincts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ve got the energy to execute your plans. Refuse to let anyone distract you from reaching your objective. Align yourself with like-minded people, and you’ll find it easy to stay on track.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus on the changes you want to implement, but don’t lose sight of your budget. A cost-efficient change will ease stress and help you remember what’s important.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Share your thoughts with someone knowledgeable. Work alongside people who are good at taking orders. A change at home may not be welcome, but it will prove to be relaxing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make slow progress. A physical response will send the wrong message. Don’t force change when you aren’t ready to make a move. An impulsive act will lead to disappointment. Keep a steady pace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of money matters and documents that need updating. Handling your affairs promptly will help build a good reputation. Concentrate on maintaining healthy habits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do your best to get along with friends, relatives and colleagues. Don’t let your emotions take the reins, revealing something you’d rather keep secret. Don’t give up or give in prematurely.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider all financial possibilities. Invest in your skills, qualifications and home. A physical push will backfire, causing a rift between you and a close friend or family member.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Joint financial ventures will cause uncertainty and possible regret if you don’t set down ground rules. Changing how you manage your money won’t please everyone, but it should protect you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to what you spend and how much you owe. Don’t discuss your plans with someone prone to stealing your ideas or taking control. If you want to be competitive, work alone. A self-improvement project will turn out well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll accomplish the most if you approach others with encouragement and charm. Offer unique ideas, but don’t push what you want on others. Change begins with you. Be ready to compromise.
