GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your power of persuasion will skyrocket. Before you push others to join you, make sure you can deliver on your promises. Take nothing for granted. Don’t promise more than you can deliver.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t let your attitude interfere with you getting the help you need to reach your goal. Look for a unique way to take care of your responsibilities, and move forward alone if needed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Expect to clash with someone today. Offer a positive attitude to overcome any negativity that comes your way. Concentrate on personal growth and self-improvement instead of trying to change others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Say less and do more. What you accomplish will significantly impact your life and the lives of those around you. Change is inevitable, so embrace it with enthusiasm and an open mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Listen to the information you receive. Travel, communicate and reconnect with people who have something to contribute to your plans. Express your thoughts, feelings and intentions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let frustration set in when action is in your best interest. Address necessary changes to make your personal life better and your professional life less challenging.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay ahead of the competition. Explore what’s possible, do your best to present your skills precisely and make suggestions that give you leverage when faced with competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Host or attend an event that can bring about positive change or introduce you to someone who can offer information that sparks your imagination. Don’t be tempted to overspend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stick close to home and family. Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your personal life. Focus on comfort, convenience and building a solid base for your dreams. Say no to temptation and yes to self-improvement and romance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to where your money goes. Implement discipline if temptation surfaces. Weigh the pros and cons of any offer, and carefully consider the consequences of a mistake.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stick to what’s doable; if you overload your schedule, you’ll fall short and miss an opportunity. It’s better to have something concrete to offer than to share tidbits of unfinished ideas.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotions will be difficult to control. Problems will escalate at home if you or someone close to you is overbearing. Stick to the truth; if you embellish a situation, it will make you look bad.
