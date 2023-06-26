CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An introduction will be important. Demonstrate who you are and what you have to offer. Keep your emotions and sensitive issues secret. A change will lead to some needed wiggle room.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Control your emotions. Don’t make an impulsive move based on hearsay. Get the lowdown before you let anger or disappointment surface. Look for positive alternatives; something good will transpire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look into something new and exciting, and you’ll find a way to incorporate it into your daily routine. A promising partnership will lighten your load. Don’t hesitate; make your move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Review what you know and what you want to find out. Connect with people who have something to offer. Consider a domestic change that helps eliminate debt. Don’t mix love and money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Remain calm, listen and gather information. Put more thought into stabilizing your home life. If you must overspend to impress someone, you are dealing with the wrong person.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Follow the money, look for opportunities and be true to yourself. Concentrate on health and fitness, and ease stress by lowering debt. Find a physical outlet that you enjoy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Learn from your mistakes regarding trust issues. Share only what you feel comfortable divulging. Pay more attention to how you earn and handle money. Be honest with yourself and others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Live with what you have for now, and you’ll avoid debt, arguments and stress. Pay attention to where every dollar goes and how you care for yourself and the people you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stabilize your domestic situation. How you handle your finances will impact your important relationships. See if you can sell things you no longer need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Self-improvement will enhance your attitude. Get involved in activities that allow you to show off your attributes. Don’t make a hasty relationship decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider every angle before making a decision. It’s best not to let your emotions interfere or put you in harm’s way. Keep your distance from anyone trying to start a fight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the facts and ask questions. Look for financial opportunities. A chance to increase your income or branch out in a direction that pays the bills and puts more money in your pocket is apparent.
