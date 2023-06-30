CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll find comfort in people who share your ideas. Reach out, discuss your thoughts and plans, and look for opportunities to learn. Don’t let someone’s jealousy thwart your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mixed emotions will make it difficult for you to pick a direction. Don’t reveal too much information to friends and family before you figure out what’s best for you. Work to lower stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will encourage you to express your intentions and desires. Reconnect with people who have always been there for you, and you’ll gain confidence and develop a plan to enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Try hard to have a positive impact on others, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake. An honest assessment of a situation will help determine your next move. Seek out a like-minded partner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You can be strict if you show love and respect as well. Getting the most out of others will depend on how you treat them and what instructions you offer. Be very clear about your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take notes; someone will offer a false point of view. Trust in your ability to be resourceful, and research anything questionable. Travel and romance are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A domestic change will add to your comfort and convenience. An opportunity to use your home to conduct business or entertain prospects will prove valuable. Don’t make unnecessary changes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be cautious and avoid a mistake. Don’t hesitate to do your own thing and focus on being your best, making new friends and exploring an exciting venue. Make your affections known.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Evaluate your financial situation and see your worth. Look for opportunities to broaden your financial future. Update your skills to accommodate trends. Don’t lose sight of your dreams.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take care of business before returning to pleasurable pastimes. Don’t pressure others to do the things you don’t want to do yourself. Honesty, balance and integrity will be important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty can lead to temptation and poor decisions. Think your plans through to the end and rely on someone you can trust for sound advice. An emotional situation will surface quickly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you make a move. Discipline will pay off, and paying more attention to what’s going on at home and in your personal life will reduce stress and misunderstandings. Physical fitness is favored.
