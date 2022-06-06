GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Strive to do your best, and you’ll gain respect and the edge you need to get ahead. Your experience and knowledge will help you sort through any tough decisions and get things done on time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Initiate changes that make you feel good, look good and allow you to use your skills to your benefit. An emotional realization will lead to discussions and plans that will shape your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid a trap. Expect someone to make last-minute changes that disrupt your plans or mislead you by withholding the information required to make a good decision. Bide your time and tread carefully.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set your sights on what’s essential and forge ahead. Take a unique path and let your imagination lead the way. The ideas you come up with will be well-received and put to good use.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Speed up the process and put whatever is hanging over your head to rest. Take the liberty to use your spare time to relax and enjoy taking care of your needs. Learn as much as you can.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep an open mind. If you are cynical, you’ll waste time and accomplish little. You may not agree with everything you hear, but a positive attitude will help you come out ahead. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your instincts won’t let you down if you follow them. Be careful whom you trust, verify everything and agree to do only what fits into your schedule. Spend some time fixing up your space.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Use only what’s necessary. Taking a minimalist approach to what you do and how you do it will ensure you stay on budget. Don’t let anyone take advantage of your skills or time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Emotional situations will escalate quickly, causing problems between you and a friend, relative or peer. Bide your time and be observant.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — By letting your mind wander, you’ll come up with a plan that will help you get ahead. Rearrange your time to focus on what’s important to you. Use ingenuity to entice someone to help you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put muscle and enthusiasm behind whatever you decide to do next. Building momentum will make a good impression on someone keeping tabs on what you do. Professionalism will help you gain respect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen to reason. Put a strategy in place before you initiate a move. Consider alternatives and consequences, and you’ll come up with a plan that works for you and your budget.
