CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think before making a move. Choose your allies based on their actions. Think outside the box when it comes to work and partnerships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make a move or change because it’s the right thing to do, not because someone is pressuring you. Trust your instincts and be resourceful. Don’t rely on others; do the work yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t stop until you reach your objective. Keep records of your expenses and avoid going over budget. A change of heart is apparent in a joint financial matter. Prudence will relieve stress.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An emotional situation will get out of hand quickly if money or commitments are at the root of your problem. Don’t let an outsider interfere in your personal affairs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stay focused on issues that require your attention, and you’ll discover a way to solve problems without upasetting anyone. A change of plans will affect a partnership if you let anger take control.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let anger or disappointment set in when action is your path to victory. Do your best and be proud of what you accomplish. Focus on the bottom line. Start playing to win.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — It’s time for you to implement change. Put a plan in place, and don’t stop until you get satisfactory results. Discovering who you can count on will give you the edge you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Bide your time. Examine what’s going on around you. Don’t feel obligated to make a move because someone is pressuring you. Keep your money in a safe place and don’t put up with bad behavior.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Embrace what you want, apply yourself and expand your skills to meet your task. Take pride in what you do, how you present yourself and the changes you want to initiate.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get along with your peers. The relationships you build will help you get ahead. Don’t hesitate to work extra hours or sign up for events that encourage camaraderie.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be upfront about how you feel and the plans you want to put in motion. Listen to what others say and think twice before you agree to something that is not within your budget.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your energy where it will do the most good. Focus on home, family and building a solid base to support your dreams.
, hopes and wishes. Call on those who can offer a different perspective.
