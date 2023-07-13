CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. Let your discoveries fuel your imagination and encourage you to learn all you can to make your journey successful. Be cautious when money is at stake.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make subtle changes to address sensitive situations. Being the ambassador of goodwill will encourage others to join your team. Put your heart into everything you do. Choose peace and love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be understanding and compassionate instead of letting anger take the reins and negativity and criticism prevail. You’ll gain respect and loyalty if you solve problems instead of adding fuel to the fire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Call on those you trust. The discussions you have will change the way your day unfolds. A positive attitude will prompt suggestions that encourage you to choose healthy behaviors, peace and love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be a good friend. Listening and observing will give you the tools to help the people you care about make better decisions. Enhance your life by exploring a creative outlet that interests you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Search for the truth before you make recommendations. How you handle emotional situations will determine how others treat you. Contemplate the best way to help others without endangering yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let a change at home lead to worry and stress. Live within your means and be grateful for what you have. Invest in yourself, and learn skills that can help you better manage your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Manufacture the perfect setup at home to ensure you make the most of your day. Take control instead of letting others dictate what happens next. Personal gain is within reach. Put your needs first.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t be too eager to share your intentions. A friend or relative will interfere with your plans if given the chance. Keep your emotions hidden from negative individuals.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Mix business with pleasure, and something good will transpire. Don’t be afraid to make changes or to ask for something you want. Do your part, and your effort won’t go unnoticed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your eyes open. Take care of your responsibilities, regardless of what’s going on around you. Refuse to let anyone play games with your heart. Call the shots instead of letting someone else take control.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t reveal secrets or spread gossip. Someone is likely to feed you false information to throw you off guard. Take an interest in everything and everyone, and offer positive suggestions.
