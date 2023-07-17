CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take nothing for granted and think outside the box. Keep things simple and use what’s necessary to reach your goal. Don’t exaggerate or renege on promises. Be willing to work hard.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do not sign up for more than you can handle. Refuse to let anyone pressure you or talk you into something that makes you uncomfortable. Put your energy, experience and knowledge into something promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus on opportunities, learn as you go and change what’s necessary. Put faith in yourself and those who share your work ethic, and you’ll find a way to improve your life and finances.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention, don’t lose sight of your goal and be mindful of what everyone says. Emotions will heat up if pressure is applied. Choose your words wisely and be precise in your actions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Embrace life and learning. Take care of your responsibilities. Travel, communication and education are favored. Don’t make impulsive decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen to your heart and express your feelings. Be cautious of people pushing false information. Do your research. Don’t let others make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take pride in what you do, and don’t fear being different. Make every penny, decision and move count. Share your feelings and intentions with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Speak concisely and give others the same freedom you expect in return. Agree to do only what’s reasonable, and refuse to let temptation result in overindulgence. Peace of mind requires honesty and empathy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Choose to be original. Let your creative imagination lead the way, and embrace what brings you joy. Spend time with individuals who can offer different perspectives on life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let outside influences cause distress. Use your intelligence and knowledge to outmaneuver anyone in your way. Let your actions speak for you. Mix business with pleasure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Move forward, but don’t make unnecessary changes. Focus on what makes you feel good about yourself and improves your health and appeal. Don’t exaggerate or believe everything you hear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t limit yourself. Reach out to experts and pick their brains. Make changes at home that complement your lifestyle. An unusual situation will turn into a worthwhile lesson. Protect your health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.