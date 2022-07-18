CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Check out something that interests you, and it will give you insight into a direction that can change the way you think and push you to follow your heart. Personal growth is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let the changes others make put you in a precarious position. Head in a direction that satisfies your needs. Anger and distress are wastes of time. Plan to put your energy where it will do you good.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pick up momentum and do what you do best. Set your sights on what matters to you most and close the deal. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help resolve a money or health matter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take better care of yourself and those you love. Proper diet, keeping things in perspective and not taking on more than you can handle will play in your favor. Strength and determination will be key.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a creative stab at something you want to pursue. Let your mind wander, and you’ll conjure up ideas for the future. Be tightfisted with your cash and avoid shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Assess your surroundings. Don’t be afraid to make changes that encourage you to do more things you enjoy. Home improvements or a move will improve your finances.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Communicate and listen, and you’ll discover how to get what you want without a fight. Call on experts and trustworthy sources to help break down options. Don’t be limited by the past.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take another look at what’s happening around you and recognize where you fit. Don’t adopt changes others make if following a path that is better suited to your attributes is an option.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your life simple, and you’ll avoid wearing too many hats and running in circles. Make decisions tailored to suit your needs. Look for gratification, and you’ll find the way to go.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stability is required if you plan to accomplish your goals. Listen to your inner voice, not to what an outsider is shoving down your throat. Look at the long-term effects of your actions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get fired up and make your mark. Don’t wait for someone to beat you at your own game. Look for a unique way to outshine anyone who gets in your way. Turn your home into a sanctuary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Communication can get you in trouble if you aren’t explicit about your feelings. Putting up a pretense will make life difficult when an opportunity pops up that requires credibility.
