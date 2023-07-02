CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Allow yourself enough time to do things properly and everything will fall into place. Mix business with pleasure and let your creative ideas flow; something good will transpire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something different. Seek out people, places and pastimes that motivate you. Embrace life and discover something new about yourself and those you love. Seek out what makes you happy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotional instability will spread if you aren’t willing to adjust to trends. Learn all you can and change what’s necessary, but don’t ignore what’s going on around you. Intelligence is required.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Go the distance and face emotional barriers head-on. Don’t put pressure on others unless you intend to stand by their side and do your part. Precision and attention to detail will make an impression.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stand your ground regarding money matters, joint ventures and home improvements. Use your imagination, and you’ll find it easier to give a new twist to an old trend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a moment to evaluate what you have done and what’s left to do. Having a plan in place will discourage confusion while encouraging you to broaden your scope.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention to money matters and who oversees what. Communication is the path to new beginnings and a greater understanding of what’s good for you and those you love. Leave nothing to chance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think big, but don’t take on too much without backup. Reach out to people who share your concerns, but don’t let anyone steal your thunder. Share your intentions. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Revise your plans to suit your needs. Simplify your life and consider what’s important to you. Set your goals and share them with loved ones. Follow the rules.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do something energetic or take on a self-improvement project that makes you more qualified and apt to advance in your chosen field. Being at your best will give you the confidence to reach your goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Taking a day trip, attending a reunion or learning something new will spark your imagination and help you head in a new direction. Keep in mind how much things cost. Don’t make unnecessary moves.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make changes at home that provide space and time to further your dream. A partnership featuring shared expenses and responsibilities will make your life easier. Romance is in the stars.
