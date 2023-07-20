CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get in touch with long-lost friends. Attend a reunion, set new goals and research how to get where you want to go. Use your intuition to help you make better decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let what others do stand in your way or disrupt your day. Head in a direction that puts a smile on your face. Put your energy into doing the best job and earning your keep.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t deny yourself when the possibilities are endless. Take a stand and work to eliminate instability and emotional uncertainty. Ask questions, and you’ll discover workable solutions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Distance yourself from pushy individuals and uncomfortable situations. Reach out to those who share your concerns. Be true to yourself, keep life simple and maintain a strict budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your actions speak for you. If you say too much or allude to something untrue, you will discredit yourself and miss an opportunity to grow. Don’t try to impress others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let your emotions or circumstances dictate what happens next. Voice your opinion and be prepared to do your own thing. Trust and believe in yourself, and you will find your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rethink how you earn and manage your money. With some ingenuity and lifestyle changes, you can lower your stress and maximize your ability to enjoy what life offers. Alter your living conditions and thrive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be willing to listen, but don’t sign up for something that doesn’t interest you just to please others. Someone will offer false information to grab your attention. Read the fine print.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Concentrate on responsibilities and how to use your skills and experience to advance. Say no to temptation and people trying to reroute you down a path you cannot afford.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take the initiative and prove yourself to the powers that be, and you will make headway and a difference. Don’t make a hasty financial move. Let your instincts be your guide.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep things in perspective. Don’t feel like you must follow the crowd or make promises that are difficult to honor. Put your energy into taking care of your responsibilities while having fun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend time with loved ones or fix up your space to suit your lifestyle. Don’t let what others do or say upset you. Let your freethinking attitude shine, and do what makes you happy.
