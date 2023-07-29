FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Be the one to make a difference this year. Stand tall and help others. Don't let anyone rain on your parade. Get things done and you will rise to the top. Don't be a follower when taking the lead is in your best interest. Take charge and do what you do best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid temptation and overindulgence. Be the voice of reason and stick to your principles. Work to make a difference and do what you can for those who ask for help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep an open mind, be resourceful and don't be afraid to change direction or make a move. Trust and believe in yourself and your decisions, and refuse to let your emotions lead you astray.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Nurture relationships that count and walk away from those who stand between you and your dreams. Pay attention to detail and let self-improvement and personal growth be your goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Wait until you have verified facts before you make a decision or share your intentions. You can stabilize your position and make life easier if you are prudent and direct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Think before you act. Someone will give you false information. Be resourceful, and you'll save yourself aggravation. Put more effort into self-improvement and spending quality time with loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Adjust your routine to fit your schedule. Take care of time-sensitive matters that offer opportunities to maintain or boost your status quo. A change of pace or a new interest will improve your lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Aim straight and shoot for the stars. Don't stop or wait for others to catch up; note what's important to you and make your dream come true. Listen to your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A partnership will help you save money and offer the chance to advance. Speak up about your wants and be ready to negotiate. A change may not excite you initially, but give it a chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Learn as you go, and you'll reach the top. Get out and mingle with people heading in a similar direction or who share your interests. A self-improvement project will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep life simple. Figure out what you need to do and make it happen. Dedication and persistence will pay off. Don't complicate matters with contradictions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider your plans before making a move. Get the go-ahead from dependents and those affected by your decisions. Keeping everything out in the open will help alleviate problems.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll find purpose in life if you help people. Participation will open doors to new beginnings. Discipline and acts of kindness will pay off and encourage you to do more.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.