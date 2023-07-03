CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your thoughts and clear up any misunderstandings quickly. You have plenty to gain if you are persistent and open to suggestions. Leave nothing to chance. Commit to someone or something.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention. Don’t overdo it or let temptation set in. Put a plan in place that helps you lower your spending and encourages regular exercise and proper eating habits. Keep life simple.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Observation will help you make better decisions. Do your research, gather facts and do what’s right. Change begins with you. Explore the possibilities, and adjust what isn’t working for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Assess your situation, evaluate your position and discover how to improve things. Offer physical help, but don’t donate money or offer to pay for someone else’s mistake. Pay attention to detail.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t take unnecessary risks. Pay attention to what others do and say. Prepare to curb bad habits and find efficient ways to reach your goals. Change how you look at partnerships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Schedule something that puts a smile on your face or encourages you to look and do your best. Watch out for a glib sales pitch. A bargain is only worthwhile if it’s something you need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The possibilities are endless. Keep your eyes open, and don’t hesitate to take advantage of whatever comes your way. An attractive financial concept will grab your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t share personal or financial information. Nurture meaningful relationships and protect what’s yours. Refuse to get involved in gossip, and only pass along truthful information.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You are in a good position; don’t hesitate to make a move. Figure out how much your plans will cost, and share your thoughts with those affected by your decisions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make sure you understand the consequences of your actions. A serious discussion may not be welcome, but it will resolve issues. Consider your options and get moving.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be receptive to people with something to offer, and you’ll learn something valuable. Communication, travel and education will bring valuable connections and new opportunities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on what you can do to improve your situation. Outside help will come at a cost you may not want to pay. Don’t burden yourself with drama or manipulative individuals.
me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.