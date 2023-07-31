LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Taking the most suitable route will put you in an advantageous position. Pay attention to detail, and channel your energy toward your target. Personal growth will pay high dividends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set a course that encourages making positive change, gaining information, and a mixture of old and new that complements who you are and what you want to achieve. Step into the spotlight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Adjust your living arrangements. Use your charm and intelligence to create new opportunities that offer the freedom to do as you please. Protect against health or financial risks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Contributions will encourage you to expand your awareness and plans regarding the balance between home and work. Finding the sweet spot that taps into your mindset will lead to happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do your due diligence before you agree to something. Look inward, consider your needs and make improvements that boost your confidence and bank account. Avoid situations that can lead to insult.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You can do anything you put your mind to and persuade others to follow suit. Your magnetism will carry you to the finish line, where you can enjoy the rewards of doing the right thing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Taking on too much or overreacting to what’s happening will leave you vulnerable. Change what’s necessary, regardless of what others do or say. Pay more attention to how you look and feel.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A minimalist approach to life, relationships and how you proceed will decide the results. If you market your skills using innovative ideas, you’ll receive favorable input.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let a situation that can influence your status or position turn into an emotional frenzy. Use your skills and attributes to build solid connections with innovative collaborators.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Build momentum, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Turn any negative encounter into a positive experience. You’ll impress someone who can help you progress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t rely on someone who exaggerates or tells you something to benefit themselves. Equip yourself to use your skills and knowledge to outperform anyone who tries to interfere.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reliable connections will motivate you to improve your lifestyle. A serious discussion will turn something you have to offer into a commercial endeavor. Don’t sit still; take advantage.
