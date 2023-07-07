North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.