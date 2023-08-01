FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Don't count on others or take risks with your money, health or emotional well-being. Set the standard instead of letting someone else dictate your next move. Choose partners and friends based on compatibility and equality to avoid situations that weigh you down. Handle legal, financial and medical matters with care.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- To ensure everything is up to code, monitor investments and expenses. A partnership is only as good as the people involved. Get in sync with anyone with whom you share your money, space or time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Call on experts to fill in any missing pieces you cannot do yourself, and run a tight ship that will help you gain respect and the chance to expand your interests and gain momentum.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do what you can, even if it means spending more time or diminishing your plans. A reunion or event will give you access to someone of value. Use your charm to extract information.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't share your feelings prematurely. Find out where others stand and process the consequences of your actions before you act. Choose your words wisely and counter negativity with opportunity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't battle over something irrelevant. You cannot change or waste your time trying to convince others to see things your way. Put your best foot forward, do your own thing and don't look back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Move forward full force to get results leading to bigger and better opportunities. Emotional spending will be your downfall. You can't buy love or happiness. Explore possibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- How you present your intentions to others will determine who helps. A force play will not work, but offering incentives will be a game-changer. A change of heart is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Lay out a foolproof plan, and the offers that surface will change how you move forward. Consider partnering with someone well-connected, but be sure to establish who is responsible for what.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let what others do confuse you. Stick to your plan, take care of your responsibilities, and use your imagination and passionate attitude to knock whatever you do out of the ballpark.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stop worrying about others and follow through with your plans. Use your experience, knowledge and energy to help make changes. Discipline and hard work will propagate unexpected opportunities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't rely on or trust others to address your concerns. Keep an open mind, and don't allow someone's negativity to stop you from reaching for the stars. Don't let anger set in when action is required.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Forge into the future with optimism and faith in your ability to get things done to your specifications. A change will turn out better than anticipated if you are hands-on and oversee every detail.
