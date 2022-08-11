LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take pride in what you do, and refuse to let other people’s negativity slow you down. Stretch your mind to include new and exciting ways to use your intelligence and skills to make your dreams come true.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Changing how you network or socialize will offer the mental stimulation you crave. Consider what brings you joy, and expand your interests to include activities that contribute to health and happiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Give your space a face-lift and focus on taking pride in who you are and what you have to offer. Spend time with people who are interested in making a difference. Accommodate those in need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn your lessons and apply your accumulated information to deal with difficult people and situations. Leave nothing to someone who uses anger or force to control outcomes. Believe in yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep in sync with what’s current. Respond quickly and let your actions speak for you. Don’t hesitate to invest more time and money in yourself. A personal or financial gain is within reach.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change of scenery will give you a unique perspective. Exhaust your resources to ensure you get what you want. You don’t need to overdo it to win; stick to basics and your budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let observation guide you. Pay attention to your health and physical needs. Strive to look and feel your best, and provide an upbeat presentation once you set your sights on specific goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change in how you do things will lead to an exciting proposal. Combine what matters to you with how you earn your living, and you’ll find a path that makes you feel passionate and progressive.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your skills to get ahead. Align yourself with someone who recognizes your strengths and can contribute to what you are trying to achieve. Romance and self-improvement are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you let someone railroad you into something you haven’t thought through, you’ll find it difficult to accommodate your desires. Don’t give away personal plans. Be a leader, not a follower.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use your internal radar to figure out what others are thinking. Staying ahead of the competition is mandatory. Listen and observe what others do, and you’ll devise an efficient alternative.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pitch in and you’ll gain trust and support from someone who can help you advance. A change of plans will unfold if you explain options to those you need to help you complete what you want to achieve.
