LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on what you must do to protect yourself. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that will burden you. Surround yourself with people who have your best interests at heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let anyone decide for you. A take-charge attitude will give you the momentum to recognize what’s best for you and follow your plans. Base your actions on facts, not emotions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t fold under pressure or give in to someone who tempts you. Kick back, take a break and spend downtime with someone who respects and loves you for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — When faced with a need for a quick decision, get the facts and use common sense. Procrastination will cause regret and friction with someone you love and respect. Don’t fear change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to how you feel and look; it will help you remain the go-to person in your circle. Refuse to let anyone weasel their way into your territory. Call a spade a spade.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do something that makes you feel good. Be the one to start a movement that draws awareness to a worthy cause. An issue someone has will lead to controversy if you don’t act fast.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let bygones be bygones, and go about your business. You’ll achieve far more if you do your own thing and offer others the same right. Make self-improvement and love your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Give your all, and you’ll get your way. An opportunity that offers a stellar lifestyle is apparent. Take the initiative to line up those you want by your side.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sign up for activities that interest you, and socialize with people who share your interests. A makeover will make you stand out and boost your morale. Love and romance will enhance your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone will be misleading if given the opportunity. Ask questions and follow through when you are confident that the outcome will favor you. Protect against situations that result in health risks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen to the information you receive from someone who has the inside scoop, and it will help you clear your head and divert a costly mistake. Make self-esteem and personal growth your priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of plans may not be welcome, but the outcome will give you something to consider. Don’t act in haste; go over every detail and make decisions based on facts.
