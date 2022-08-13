FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 13, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Think it through before you spend on something you don't need. Money matters can make or break you this year. Remain consistent, and you'll avoid confusion. Make improvements that will encourage you to look and feel your best. Stop worrying about others; concentrate on achieving your dreams. Discover your happy place and nurture what's important to you. Make romance a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Build a solid foundation. Refuse to let outsiders limit what you are trying to achieve. Recognize who is in your corner and who is an obstruction. Don't waste time arguing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Information you gather while mingling will help you decide what's best for you. Consider adding to your skills, knowledge and network. A change of mind will lead to a change of heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A simple gesture or suggestion will open a conversation that leads to a moneymaking opportunity. Personal growth will give birth to a new you. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A kind gesture will do as much for you as it will for those you help. Set high standards and live up to them. Mix business with pleasure, and progress will follow. Avoid health risks.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be open to suggestions and willing to change. An optimistic attitude will cut through any tension that unfolds. Invest time and money into your surroundings. Romance is triggered.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- How you handle others will affect your finances. Offer suggestions, but don't pay for someone's mistakes. You have more options than you realize. Revamp your space and pursue personal goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Before giving others the benefit of the doubt, be resourceful. Don't comply or adjust to changes that don't suit your needs. Walk alone if that's what it takes. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your passion will set the standard for what's to come. Bring about change that encourages you to use your skills creatively. A social event will enable you to see things differently.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Let your intuition help you make better decisions. You'll come out ahead if you trust what you know and can do. Don't be shy; it's OK to do things differently. Personal gain is within reach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Implement change instead of talking about what you want to pursue. Pay attention and verify facts before you trust or let someone have jurisdiction over what happens. Control your destiny.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't confuse others by skirting issues that need addressing. Show gratitude, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. A good work ethic will help you finish what you start. Stand by your word.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone. A change will help you see things differently and encourage you to participate in events that can improve your community. Voice your opinion.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2022 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.