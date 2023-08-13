LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention, and make decisions conducive to getting ahead using your insight, skills and determination. Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll discover how much power you generate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Resolve pending issues that could stop you from reaching your pursuits. Leave your options open, and let your intuition show you the way. An optimistic attitude leads to positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a break. Pay attention to how you look and feel and what you can do to improve your life, look and prospects. Don’t live in the past or hold on to something that no longer belongs to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn something that can help you improve your life or relationships with others. Don’t test your luck when dealing with health or physical challenges. Be prepared to take advantage of opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a day trip or walk down memory lane. Make your presence felt at events or competitions by showing kindness to others. Refuse to buy into false information or manipulative ways.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your thoughts and feelings, and make plans with someone you want to spend more time with, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistakes. Avoid joint accounts and shared expenses.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let compliments feed your ego or position you for someone to take advantage of you. Protect your possessions and reputation, and say no to unnecessary changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be willing to step up and join the party. Test your skills and dazzle everyone with your wit. Take advantage of any opportunity that promises a unique adventure. Trust your instincts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Bypass taking on burdens that don’t belong to you. Focus on what you can do to improve your position. Leave nothing to chance. Honesty is necessary to achieve the best outcome.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Taking on too much or letting temptation take over will set you back. Pick and choose your course of action based on your needs. Be smart and put your energy where it counts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Go directly to the source to get the facts to support your plans. Don’t be fooled by hearsay or those trying to interfere with your goals. Take the time to improve your home to suit your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Utilize your talents and make yourself comfortable. Share your intentions with someone you want to join you on your journey. Build opportunities and eliminate what you no longer need.
