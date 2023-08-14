LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your imagination; you’ll recognize how many options are available. Don’t settle for less or follow the crowd. Listen to and observe others and you will devise a unique plan. Act on your instincts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Curiosity will open your mind to doing things differently. Test the water before you immerse yourself in debt, promises or risky ventures. Be resourceful. Build your success based on your needs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take pride in what you know, and share information with those you can count on to get things up and running. Don’t waste time teaching when action will get you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Change begins with you; if you don’t like what someone is doing, head in a different direction. Put your energy where it counts. Be brave and use your imagination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Follow your heart and let your intuition lead the way. Check out your budget and live within your means. Refuse to let anyone push you into something that makes you feel uncomfortable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t hesitate; size up situations and implement adjustments that serve your needs. Embrace change and be vocal. The input you receive may seem far-fetched, but you should take it seriously.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Observe what others do, but don’t get involved. A partnership is only worthwhile if it magnifies your plans. Eliminate obstacles and do what feels right and comes naturally.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Work toward your goal, look for the best route, and dedicate time and effort to expanding your awareness, connections and prospects. Embrace change that is conducive to achieving peace of mind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t deny yourself happiness for the sake of someone pressuring you to do something that doesn’t appeal to you. Embrace life and pursue what you feel passionate about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Recognize the difference between seeking opportunity and being used. Make decisions using reason and research. Avoid risks to your health and finances; now’s not the time to take a chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick close to home and to those who support you. Think for yourself and protect who you are. Self-improvement is favored. Don’t let yourself be micromanaged, and avoid following the herd.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll get results. Don’t fear being different or taking a chance. Be the one to change how others think or do things. Support your beliefs and be true to yourself.
